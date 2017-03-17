Schwertner Works to Bring UIL Events to the Brazos Valley

SB 1981 would allow cities to bid competitively for high school athletic, academic, and music competitions hosted by the University Interscholastic League (UIL).

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – On Friday, Senator Charles Schwertner (R-Georgetown) filed SB 1981, a bill that could have a big impact on the future of competitive high school events in Texas. Under SB 1981, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) would be required to undergo a competitive bidding process in selecting host cities for statewide competitions in high school high school athletics, academics, and music.

“Some of the finest athletic and academic facilities in Texas are right here in the Brazos Valley,” said Schwertner. “Our central location makes us an ideal location to host UIL competitions, and as the UIL makes decisions regarding where to host state championships in high school football, basketball, debate, or marching band, it’s only right that they give our community the consideration it deserves.”

In 1910, the University Interscholastic League was created by the University of Texas at Austin to provide leadership and guidance to public school debate and athletic teachers. Since that time, the UIL has grown into the largest interscholastic organization of its kind and has assumed responsibility for facilitating all official high school athletic, academic, and music competitions in Texas.

Due to its longstanding history with the University of Texas, the UIL remains headquartered in Austin to this day. As a result, many feel that Austin holds an unfair advantage over other locations when it comes to hosting large-scale high school events and competitions.

“SB 1981 will level the playing field and create a competitive environment for all areas of Texas to host state UIL competitions,” added Shannon Overby, President and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Convention and Visitors Bureau.

A medical doctor by training, Dr. Schwertner serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services. Schwertner is currently serving his third term as the senator for Senate District 5, a ten-county region of central and east Texas.