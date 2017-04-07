Schwertner: Texas Senate Takes Powerful Step to Stop Skyrocketing Tuition Costs

Texas Senate Passes SB 19

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Today, the Texas Senate passed SB 19 by Kel Seliger (R-Amarillo), a bill to limit tuition growth at public universities and tie future tuition increases to performance.

Senator Charles Schwertner, MD (R-Georgetown), a longtime advocate for controlling tuition growth, offered an amendment to SB 19 that would limit future tuition increases at public universities to no more to 1% over the rate of inflation. The amendment was successfully adopted by a 20-11 vote. After the vote, Senator Schwertner released the following statement:

“This afternoon, the Texas Senate took a powerful step to stop skyrocketing tuition costs and keep a college education within the reach of all Texans. As most people know, I have been a vocal advocate of slowing tuition growth for many years and was extremely pleased to see such strong support for this issue in the Texas Senate. “Since tuition was deregulated in 2003, the cost of higher education has more than doubled and designated tuition has increased an astounding 256%. This broken system is leaving a generation of students mired in debt and frustrated by a lack of economic opportunity. “As amended, Senate Bill 19 will guarantee that future tuition increases at public colleges and universities are limited to no more than 1% over inflation. This change will restore a measure of accountability to higher education and ensure that a college education remains affordable and accessible for all Texas students.”

