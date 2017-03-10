Schwertner Drives Effort to End Toll Road Headaches

In response to constituent frustrations, Schwertner files SB 1437 to make the process of billing and collecting toll charges simpler and more transparent for Texas drivers.

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — Today, Senator Charles Schwertner (R-Georgetown) filed Senate Bill 1437, legislation to address many of the common frustrations associated with the billing practices of toll road authorities in Texas. With more than a dozen different authorities operating toll roads across the state, drivers are sometimes forced to navigate a confusing maze of different bills and charges just to make sure their account is current.

“Millions of Texans use toll roads on a regular basis…and almost as many have experienced frustration when paying a bill from a toll road,” said Schwertner. “By standardizing and streamlining the process of paying toll charges, SB 1437 will help customers understand exactly what they owe and make sure that Texas drivers aren’t taken for a ride.”

SB 1437 will require that all toll road authorities offer customers a pay-by-mail option, clearly differentiate invoices from bills that require payment, and check for active TxTAG accounts prior to mailing a paper bill.

The bill extends additional consumer protections to drivers that use toll roads operated by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). SB 1437 authorizes a customer to request an automatic payment option linked to their bank account, allows TxDOT to use the address listed on a driver’s license to mail bills, and allows toll collection agreements to include a process for issuing credits or refunds for improper charges.

“SB 1437 will change our convoluted system of assessing and collecting tolls into one which is far more predictable and far less confusing for consumers,” continued Schwertner.

A medical doctor by training, Dr. Schwertner serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services. Schwertner is currently serving his third term as the senator for Senate District 5, a ten-county region of central and east Texas.