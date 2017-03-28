SCHUMER: Democrats Will Block Border Wall Funds ‘All the Way’

“I don’t believe we need a wall,” says Sen. Menendez

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. — “Senate Democrats are prepared to fight this all the way,” said Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) earlier today, indicating he will do everything in his power to block President Donald Trump’s budget proposals to expand the federal government’s Immigration Customs & Enforcement efforts or fund the Border Wall Project.

During an event organized by the National Council of La Raza, the country’s largest Hispanic civil-rights advocacy group, Schumer said:

“Instead of spending taxpayer dollars on a pointless wall, we should be investing in creating jobs and fixing our infrastructure.”

Sen. Robert Menendez (left, D-NJ,) a member of the “Gang of Eight” that pushed a Comprehensive Immigration Reform Bill through the Senate in 2013, also spoke at the event, saying Democrats would stand united in opposing the wall.

“I believe our caucus will do everything possible to make sure U.S. taxpayer money will not go toward building a wall. I don’t believe we need a wall,” said Menendez said.

Menendez said he believes the only way to address the issue of immigrants coming to the United States illegally is through comprehensive legislation, not by building a wall or hiring more Immigration Agents.

The Trump Administration’s is proposing an additional $4.5 billion in its Fiscal Year 2018 Budget, and another $3 billion to pay for a border wall and hire more immigration and border patrol agents in the 2017 Supplemental Request.

The government is operating under a stopgap measure that runs out on April 28th, 2017. Lawmakers have been eager to complete all Fiscal Year 2017 spending talks and moving on to Fiscal Year 2018.

Asked separately if Senate Democrats are prepared to shut down the government to oppose the border wall project, Schumer commented:

“We hope our Republican colleagues work with us and not put it in,” referring to the funds being sought for the wall building.

At Tuesday’s event, Janet Murguia (left,) president of the National Council of La Raza, said as many as 6 million American children under the age of 18 have at least one parent who is undocumented.

The Department of Homeland Security already has begun seeking bids for the first phase of the wall along the southwest border with Mexico.