SBOE’s Mercer: Legislators, Beware False Information About Charter Schools & Texas Education

Texas Legislature regarding the SBOE and Charter School Funding

By Ken Mercer, State Board of Education Member

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — I am greatly concerned about some recent false information regarding the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) and the choice provided by Public Charter Schools to inner city families in Texas.

With the 2017 Legislative Session under way, powerful “anti-charter” lobby groups are attacking the SBOE for both:

1.) The “inner-city school choice” provided by Charter Schools, and

2.) The administration of the Permanent School Fund (PSF) Bond Guarantee Program, including the refinancing of bonds for highly qualified Charter Schools.

My perspective is that of the only elected state official who is both a current member of the $33 billion Permanent School Fund (PSF) Committee, and a previous chair of what is often referred to as the SBOE “Charter School Committee.”

First, as Chair, I championed the first dual language Hebrew-English and tri-lingual Mandarin Chinese-Spanish-English public Charter Schools in Texas, along with ushering in highly qualified and competitive out–of-state charter operations. All this while fighting to keep “Common Core” out of our public Charter Schools.

I am proud we worked with the Texas Legislature to grant the Commissioner of Education authority to close low-performing Charter Schools. That authority was not granted for low-performing “traditional” public schools.

Anti-Charter lobbyists cannot argue my measure for success: the current waiting list for seats in a Texas Charter School is more than 141,000 students.

Second, the mission of the PSF is twofold:

1.) To provide free “educational materials” for our state’s 5.4 million school children, and

2.) To Guarantee the bonds passed by the voters in our almost 1,300 Independent School Districts (ISDs).

In the last ten years, the PSF provided more than $8 billion to the Legislative budget for the children of Texas. The SBOE approved $2.4 billion for the 2017-2018 State Budget.

The PSF is leveraged “3X” (up to $99 billion,) guaranteeing every Independent School District in Texas the lowest possible interest rate on the bonds they issue.

Even poorly rated (financially) districts enjoy this significant benefit. Executives of the PSF state that the savings to Texas schools is over $110,000,000 each year for the 25 years of a bond.

Anti-Charter School lobbyists oppose the SBOE utilizing 1% of the PSF (or $300 million,) to guarantee the bonds issued by Charter Schools. Under the leadership of David Bradley (right, R-Beaumont), the SBOE’s Permanent School Fund Committee created stringent rules and qualifying conditions for charters, that are not applied to traditional public schools, to ensure passage.

How stringent? Only 14 of the 183 Charter Schools were qualified to apply to refinance their bonds.

The Texas Charter Schools Association states those 14 charters issued new and refinanced bonds, and are realizing savings of $10.5 million per year, for 25 years – $250 million in savings to help recruit and retain highly qualified classroom educators.

Finally, opposition lobbyists fail to mention two severe limitations on Charter Schools.

First, Charter Schools do not have a tax base to fund public bonds.

Second, the Legislature "rewards" innovation and high performance — by allocating to Charter Schools an average of $1,400 LESS per child than traditional public schools receive.

As a former Member of the Texas House of Representatives, I caution the 2017 Legislature — you will hear a lot of false information regarding education, Charter Schools and the SBOE.

Two recommendations:

1.) Reject the agenda of well-financed groups promoting a failed system of increasing federal mandates and control, and

2.) Trust parents – whose only agenda is a great education and a safe school for their precious children.

Ken Mercer, a former Texas State Representative from San Antonio, was elected to represent District 5 on the State Board of Education in November 2006. He serves on the SBOE’s Committee on School Finance & the Permanent School Fund, which oversees the nation’s largest educational endowment, the $33 Billion Texas Permanent School Fund. KBAMercer@sbcglobal.net