Ryan Announces ObamaCare Replacement Bill Introduction, Timeline

19-page memo provides broad roadmap

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Speaker Paul Ryan announced last Thursday that House Republicans will introduce legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act next week when Congress returns from this week’s President’s Day Recess.

And, before members left town on Friday, Ryan distributed a 19-page memo that provides a broad roadmap for the Republican plan, which will also guide members’ messaging as they meet with constituents in their districts this week.

Key elements of the replacement plan include:

Modernization of Medicaid

Utilization of State Innovation Grants

Enhanced Health Savings Accounts, and

Monthly Tax Credits

Speaker Ryan’s announcement last Thursday come after a meeting of the House Republican Conference and newly confirmed Health & Human Services Secretary Tom Price (left).

States will be closely following the Medicaid proposal, which as proposed would allow states to choose between a block grant, or remain in the traditional, capped program. However, states that opted for Medicaid expansion in the ACA would eventually lose out on much of the federal funding for the expansion.

It remains to be seen if the House Republican Conference will be able to coalesce around a replacement law.