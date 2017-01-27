RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ Jan. 24 Conference

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – The Railroad Commission of Texas assessed $2,034,955 in fines involving 520 enforcement dockets against operators and businesses at the Commissioners’ conference earlier this week. The Commission has primary oversight and enforcement of the state’s oil and gas industry and intrastate pipeline safety.

Operators were assessed $1,268,557 after failing to appear at Commission enforcement proceedings. Details on these Master Default Orders can be found here.

Operators were ordered to come into compliance with Commission rules and assessed $237,548 for oil and gas and LP-Gas rule violations. Pipeline operators and excavators were assessed $528,850 for violations of the Commission’s Pipeline Damage Prevention rules. Details on all these Master Agreed Orders can be found here.

In the absence of timely motions for rehearing, decisions are final as stated in these final orders