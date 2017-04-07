RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 4 Conference

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – The Railroad Commission of Texas assessed $459,081 in fines involving 207 enforcement dockets against operators and businesses at the Commissioners’ conference earlier this week. The Commission has primary oversight and enforcement of the state’s oil and gas industry and intrastate pipeline safety.

One operator was assessed $22,500 in one oil & gas protested enforcement docket that went to hearing. The final order can be found here.

Operators were assessed $169,306 after failing to appear at Commission enforcement proceedings. Details on these Master Default Orders can be found here.

Operators were ordered to come into compliance with Commission rules and assessed $12,350 for oil and gas, LP-Gas and pipeline rule violations. Pipeline operators and excavators were assessed $254,925 for violations of the Commission’s Pipeline Damage Prevention rules. Details on all these Master Agreed Orders can be found here.

In the absence of timely motions for rehearing, decisions are final as stated in these final orders.