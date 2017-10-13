Craddick, Sitton & Christian Appoint Interim Railroad Comm. Executive Director

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Railroad Commission Chairman Christi Craddick and Commissioners Ryan Sitton and Wayne Christian today voted unanimously to appoint Wei Wang to serve as interim executive director, effective Oct. 16, 2017. Wang currently serves as the agency’s Chief Financial Officer. Wang will serve in this dual capacity while the Commission conducts a search for a permanent executive director to lead the agency’s day-to-day operations.

Chairman Craddick said,

“Wei has the experience and institutional knowledge necessary to fulfill the important mission of the agency. We appreciate his assistance and anticipate the positive impact that his expertise will bring during this transition period.”

Commissioner Sitton (right,) said,

Wei has done a phenomenal job as chief financial officer and I’m confident in his ability to serve as interim executive director. He has been an instrumental member of our leadership team and is fully committed to the Railroad Commission’s mission to serve and protect the public and environment.”

Commissioner Christian right,) said,

“Wei has proven himself to be an effective leader at our agency, and has earned the respect of his fellow team members across the Commission. Our agency is in capable hands with Wei in the interim as we move forward with the search for an Executive Director.”