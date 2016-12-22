Rotunda Report: Swearing-In Ceremony & Merry Christmas!

State Representative Jeff Leach

Swearing-In Ceremony for the 85th Legislature

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – On Tuesday, January 10, 2017, the 85th Legislature will convene at 12:00 PM and members of the Texas House of Representatives will take the oath of office to represent you and all Texans in YOUR Texas House. Becky and I would be honored for you to join our family for the swearing-in ceremony at the Texas Capitol. The House Gallery will open at approximately 10:30 am and seating will be limited on a first-come first-serve basis. Please know that my Capitol Office (Room GN.9) will also be available to you and your family should you wish to watch the ceremony via live broadcast, where we will have plenty of food and refreshments. Should you have any questions or need more information, please contact my capitol office at (512) 463-0544.

Merry Christmas!

Our hope and prayer for you this Christmas is that your heart and your home will be filled with peace, laughter, love and the joy that Jesus brought with Him on that first Christmas – and the joy He still brings today. As we gather with our family during this holiday season and reflect on this past year, Becky and I are thankful for the abundant blessings the Lord has bestowed upon our family – specifically the honor and privilege of serving as your voice and advocate in the Texas House.

From our family to yours, we wish you a very Merry Christmas and a blessed 2017.