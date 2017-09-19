Reps. Barton & Cuellar to Lead Bipartisan Hurricane Harvey Relief Task Force

“In the wake of this terrible disaster… Texans will not leave one another behind.”

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – Members of the Texas Congressional Delegation will form a Bipartisan Task Force to help assist and coordinate relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. The task force will focus on cutting bureaucratic red tape and rules that hamper recovery efforts.

Members of the task force will serve as a liaison between the federal government agencies and those in Texas coordinated by Governor Abbott’s office.

Additionally, the bipartisan task force will work on recommendations for future relief efforts and disaster planning.

“In the wake of this terrible disaster, I am pleased that the Republican and Democratic Members of the Texas Congressional Delegation have come together to form a bipartisan task force aimed at helping those most in need,” said Congressman Joe Barton (at top right.) “Texans will not leave one another behind. I am pleased to have my friend, Rep. Cuellar, as the co-chairman and look forward to the work ahead.” “Texans are determined to emerge from Hurricane Harvey stronger than ever. This bi-partisan task force will be proactive in leading that effort here in Congress and across the Federal Government,” added Rep. Cuellar. “Joe Barton, myself, and the other members of the task force will be working tirelessly on behalf of our fellow Texans to ensure a unity of effort to make sure everyone receives the support they need to get back on their feet and on with their lives. I thank Rep. Barton for his commitment and I look forward to working with him on this matter,” added Rep. Cuellar.