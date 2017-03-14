Rep. Thierry Unveils Bills to Improve Texas Veterans’ Quality of Life

By Rep. Shawn Thierry,

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – HB 1046, HB 2836, and HB 2887 focus efforts on protecting and improving the lives of veterans in Texas.

Austin, Texas: On Monday, March 13, 2017, Representative Thierry will present three new pieces of legislation supporting veterans’ rights and protections. Representative Thierry’s veterans bill package stems from recommendations made in the Texas Coordinating Council for Veterans Services report which was published in October 2016.

“More than 1.6 million Texas veterans face serious life challenges and it is incumbent on the state to do right by them. Our servicemen and servicewomen face hardships after returning home from tours of duty such as lack of employment, homelessness, as well as mental health issues as a result of the trauma experienced while serving. Though we have a long way to go in repaying our debt to those who served to protect our country, I believe that this legislative package will move us in the right direction.”

HB 2836 will study the feasibility of creating a program which will offer funding to housing entities that provide accommodation for veterans at risk of homelessness. HB 2887 will grant a $5,000 property tax exemption for Texas veterans who have served for three years or more. HB 1046 will provide veterans with a coordinator in the Community Justice Assistance Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The coordinator will help veterans who are eligible for probation better navigate through the criminal justice system in an effort to minimize recidivism.

“Many of our service members need additional assistance during their transition into civilian life. We know that a great number of our veterans return home suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder which can lead to them experiencing homelessness and getting caught up in the criminal justice system. My hope is that these bills will serve our veterans as honorably as they have served Texas,” remarked Rep. Thierry.