Representative Minjarez Statement on the Immediate Investigation to the Death of Jennifer Delgado and her unborn child

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Today, Representative Ina Minjarez has sent an official letter to Commissioner Hank Whitman of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services formally requesting an immediate investigation into the death and the situation leading up to the death of her constituent, Jennifer Delgado and her unborn child.

On Monday, March 6, 2017 Jennifer Delgado,15, and her unborn child were murdered. Allegedly, her former step-father, who is also the father of her unborn child and possibly the father of her first child, committed this malicious act.

“This is a formal complaint that I would like for Commissioner Whitman to investigate. This should not be occurring in our community, and I encourage DFPS to look into ways that this appalling situation could have been avoided.”