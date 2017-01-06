Representative Leach Statement on Congressman Johnson Announcement

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – (PLANO) – In response to Congressman Sam Johnson’s announcement to not seek re-election to the United States Congress, State Representative Jeff Leach released the following statement:

“Sam Johnson is one of the finest, most decent, honorable and heroic patriots this nation has ever known. Congressman Johnson is the epitome of a true public servant. A native Texan, decorated war hero, Prisoner of War, successful businessman, Texas State Representative, Congressman, husband, father and friend – Sam has faithfully served his nation, his state, his community and his family for decades. As he prepares to move forward from public life, let there be no mistake that he will not depart from public service – for a “public servant” is who he is, through and through. Sam is to be honored, praised and saluted for his service and sacrifice. To that end, Becky and the kids join me in expressing how honored and blessed we are to call Sam Johnson our Congressman, our friend and our hero. We pray God’s richest blessings on him and his family in the years ahead.”