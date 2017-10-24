Representative Henry Cuellar Issues Statement on Concerns about Rio Grande Dams

WASHINGTON—Representative Henry Cuellar issued the following statement after reviewing a report from the State Department’s 2018 Congressional Budget Justification stating that five of six Rio Grande Dams have “urgent” safety concerns:

“I am working to address the challenges facing the ongoing maintenance and repairs of our international dams on the Rio Grande. I have spoken to IBWC representatives about the best response from the federal government. The agency has assured me that the dams are safe during normal operations and flood events. However, the backlog of unmet maintenance must be addressed in a responsible manner to prevent any further deterioration that could put the community at risk.

As a member of the appropriations committee, I am working with my colleagues to address issues that have been overlooked for too long. I will continue to work with IBWC and my fellow Texas border representatives to protect our communities. The safety of my constituents is my top priority. ”