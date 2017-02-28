Rep. Johnson Files Bill to Protect West Dallas from Involuntary Displacement

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Representative Eric Johnson (D-Dallas) recently filed House Bill 2480, a bill to combat the involuntary displacement of residents in rapidly gentrifying areas of West Dallas. HB 2480 utilizes revenue from Tax Increment Financing (TIF) zones, which are tools used to encourage economic development in certain areas.

This bill sets aside twenty percent of TIF funds for affordable housing, property tax relief, and proportional infrastructure spending to ensure long-term affordability and equitable redevelopment.

“I’m pleased to be working with Dallas City Council Housing Committee Chairman Scott Griggs on this important piece of legislation,” said Representative Johnson.