Rep. Williams Pushing Reduction in Regulations

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Roger Williams (R – Austin), a member of the House Financial Services Committee, on Monday released the following statement on President Trump’s executive action on regulations:

“As a job creator and small business owner for most of my life, I understand the risks, costs and time that it takes to run a business in America,” said Williams. “Over the years, compliance has become such a burden on Main Street that the rewards and incentives to becoming an entrepreneur almost no longer exist. It’s time to get our regulatory house in order and remove the barriers to growth that do more harm than good.”

Last year, Williams introduced legislation that would require congressional approval for any ruling by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) that has an economic impact of $100 million or greater.