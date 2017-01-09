Rep. Williams Joins Committee Leadership Team   

Texas insider Report: WASHINGTON, DC – The Financial Services Committee announced that Congressman Roger Williams (R – Austin) has been appointed Vice Chair of the Subcommittee on Monetary Policy and Trade for the 115th Congress. Williams, who has served on the Financial Services Committee for the past two years, was appointed to the leadership role by the committee chairman, Congressman Jeb Hensarling.

“Rep. Williams has been an incredible asset to the Financial Services Committee due to his extensive firsthand knowledge in small business and understanding of how government impacts the private sector,” Hensarling said. “I am confident his leadership role on our committee will help us in our fight for economic opportunity for all.”

Williams, who spent more than 40 years in small business as an owner and operator, was elected to Congress in 2012. He has since authored a tax reform plan titled Jumpstart America and introduced and supported legislation reining in overreaching, and often unaccountable, executive agencies.

“I am excited to take on more responsibility in our committee as we work to create a pro-growth environment under the new Trump Administration,” said Williams. “It’s time to roll back unnecessary costly burdens on Main Street and give hard working Americans the tools they need to succeed.”