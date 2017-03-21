Rep. Smith Responds to ICE Report on Sanctuary Cities

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.– Congressman Lamar Smith (TX-21) issued the following statement in response to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Declined Detainer Outcome Report (DDOR). This first edition of the report includes information specifically on immigration enforcement in Travis County (Texas).

Rep. Smith: “I’m glad to see that the Department of Homeland Security continues to battle sanctuary cities that violate federal law. This ensures that Americans know which cities continue to release dangerous criminal immigrants, putting innocent Americans at risk. I support the Trump Administration’s efforts to enforce laws that stop criminal immigrants from being released into the community “Travis County officials endanger innocent Texans when they release immigrants who have been convicted of crimes that include domestic violence, aggravated assault and DUIs. According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 70 percent of violent offenders are arrested for a new crime within five years of release from jail or prison. I hope the County will comply with the spirit and letter of the law to protect the safety of Travis County residents.”

Background: The DDOR is a weekly report that shows local jurisdictions with the highest volume of criminal immigrants released due to local governments’ refusal to cooperate with federal immigration officials to ensure that these criminals remain in custody. It includes a list of crimes associated with those released individuals. The report is mandated by the president’s executive order “Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States.”

The report, which spans from January 28-February 3, 2017 includes nearly 150 individuals released from Travis County, part of which is included in the congressional district Congressman Smith represents. The DDOR report also details the narrow criteria Travis County uses to honor detainer requests from U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement. These include a court order or that the immigrant has a charge or conviction of Capital Murder, First Degree Murder, Aggravated Sexual Assault, or Continuous Smuggling of Persons.