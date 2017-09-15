Cong. Lamar Smith Introduces Immigration in the National Interest Act

Legal Immigration Legislation is Companion to Senators Cotton and Perdue’s RAISE Act

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today Congressman Lamar Smith (R-Texas) introduced the Immigration in the National Interest Act (H.R. 3775), which creates a points-based merit immigration system that gives priority to immigrants who have the skills and abilities needed to contribute to our U.S. economy.

The legislation is the House companion to Senators Tom Cotton (R-AR) and David Perdue’s (R-GA) introduction of theReforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy (RAISE) Act.

Rep. Smith: “Our immigration system is the most generous in the world. The United States admits one million legal immigrants every year. However, less than one in six green card holders are admitted based on education and skills. “The Immigration in the National Interest Act ensures that our legal immigration system prioritizes those with the highest skills and education necessary to boost economic growth, spur innovation, and create jobs in our country. It will also reduce the number of low-skilled and under-educated immigrants. Studies have shown these individuals typically depress wages or take jobs from Americans, and receive four times as much more in government assistance than they pay in taxes. “Additionally, this bill will end the policy of automatically admitting extended relatives of legally admitted immigrants, often referred to as chain migration. Those relatives outside the nuclear family must use other methods to immigrate legally to our country. “Thank you to Senators Cotton and Perdue for their partnership on this important issue. And I appreciate President Trump’s support of this legislation and his help in fulfilling the pledge we made to make our immigration laws better serve America.”

Last Thursday, Rep. Smith held a press conference announcing the introduction of this legislation and another bill to protect American workers, the Legal Workforce Act (H.R. 3711). Watch the video of the press conference here.

Congressman Smith represents the 21st District of Texas. He serves as chairman of the House Science, Space, & Technology Committee, is also a member of the Committee on Homeland Security, and is a former chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.