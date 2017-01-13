Rep. Ron Simmons Demands Federal Reimbursement for Border Protection

Texas House Calls on Federal Government to Refund Money Texas Spent on Immigration Enforcement

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – State Representative Ron Simmons joined fellow Texas House members yesterday in calling on the federal government to reimburse Texas taxpayers for $2.8 billion in costs resulting from Washington’s failure to secure the border.

“It is a shame that not only does the federal government fail to live up to its responsibilities in securing our border,” Simmons said, “But in addition to that they have so far refused to reimburse the $2.8 billion that Texas spent to perform a job with which they, the federal government, are constitutionally charged.” Simmons continued, “I am hopeful President-elect Trump will make it a top priority in his immigration legislation to return the billions of Texas taxpayer dollars loaned to the federal government to defend our border.”

Since January 2013, the state of Texas and local governments have been forced to spend $2.8 billion as a result of the federal government’s failure to secure the border. Costs include:

BORDER SECURITY OPERATIONS

Texas Department of Public Safety $1,410,563,257

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department $20,268,215

Texas Military Forces – $62,976,798

INCARCERATION OF CRIMINAL ALIENS

Texas Department of Criminal Justice $463,278,833

County Jails $265,563,826

HEALTHCARE

Texas Health & Human Services Com. $416,882,000

EDUCATION

Texas Education Agency $181,185,70

TABC ENFORCEMENT

Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission $670,728

TOTAL KNOWN COSTS $2,821,389,365