Rep. Leach Appointed Vice Chair of Urban Affairs, Member of Economic & Small Business Development

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Today, Texas Speaker of the House Joe Straus announced committee assignments for the 85th Legislative Session, appointing Representative Jeff Leach as Vice-Chair of the House Committee on Urban Affairs and as a member of the House Committee on Economic & Small Business Development.

In response, Representative Leach issued the following statement:

“It is an immense honor and privilege to continue my service in the Texas House of Representatives and I look forward, with great anticipation, to a productive legislative session. We have much work to do as we address the many opportunities and challenges facing our community and state and it is imperative to do so collaboratively alongside the people we are elected to serve. My door is always open and the people of District 67 have my full commitment to continue serving as their tireless advocate in Austin.”

A fourth-generation Texan, born and raised in Plano, Representative Jeff Leach graduated from Plano Senior High before attending Baylor University. He went on to earn his law degree from Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law and currently practices at the Texas law firm of Gray, Reed & McGraw, P.C., specializing in general and civil commercial litigation, real estate and construction law. Representative Leach and his wife Becky, a small business owner, are the proud parents of Brady (age eight), Charlotte (age six) and Landry (age two). They are active members of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, where they have served for several years in the Young Families Ministry. In 2013 Representative Leach was sworn-in to serve House District 67 in the Texas House of Representatives. He is currently serving his third term.