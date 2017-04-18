Rep. Hurd Opens 6th District Office in Fort Stockton

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.– (Fort Stockton, TX) – This morning, U.S. Representative Will Hurd celebrated the opening of his new district office in Fort Stockton with over 40 local leaders and members of the public.

Attendees included Pecos County Judge Joe Shuster, Ward County Judge Greg Holly, Fort Stockton Mayor Chris Alexander, Executive Vice President of the Fort Stockton Chamber of Commerce Arna McCorckle, Executive Director of the Monahans Chamber of Commerce Teresa Burnett, and the Fort Stockton Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors. Fort Stockton High School Senior Serena Tarango sang the National Anthem, and students from Apache Elementary School led the Pledge of Allegiance. Congressman Hurd’s Fort Stockton office, marks his sixth district office across the 23rdCongressional District of Texas, one of the largest geographical districts in the nation.

“I take great pride in providing the gold standard in two-way communication with constituents and offering them highest level of service. Having a brick-and-mortar presence is one way that my team can continue helping folks with federal agencies like Social Security, Medicare, and the VA, and be a bigger part of the local community. This is why I am proud to open my sixth district office today in Fort Stockton, so that residents in West Texas can receive assistance in-person,” said Congressman Hurd.

Office hours in the Fort Stockton office will be held every third Tuesday of the month and subsequent Wednesday and Thursday from 8AM to 5PM, and no appointment is necessary. Constituents are encouraged to come by for help with federal agencies and to share questions and concerns. Rep. Hurd’s office is located in the Pecos County Courthouse at 103 West Callaghan, Fort Stockton, TX 79735.