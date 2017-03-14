Survivors of Family Violence: Rep. Herrero Files Bills to Support

By Rep. Abel Herrero,

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – State Representative Abel Herrero filed legislation that will bring us another step closer to ending the cycle of family violence. A survivor’s decision to leave an abusive home takes strength and courage, so we must provide them with the support they need. House Bill 3649 and House Bill 3655 would ensure family violence survivors are supported as they free themselves from their abusers.

HB 3649 would shield information family violence survivors share with victim advocates from disclosure, ensuring they can seek assistance without fear that their story will be used against them. As survivors leave abusive homes for the safety of their families and themselves, this bill would make sure we as a state provide protection as well.

HB 3655 would encourage counties to utilize GPS monitoring in cases involving family violence as a tool to deter future violence. The bill provides counties with the financial assistance, through a state-funded grant program, to provide resources for survivors in indigent cases. Counties should have all tools at their disposal when helping survivors who are breaking from the cycle of abuse.

“Family violence survivors show great courage by seeking help and we must protect them during this critical time,” Rep. Herrero said. “My hope is that these bills provide an environment where more people subjected to abuse will seek help and break the cycle of violence.”

In addition to these bills, Rep. Herrero is working alongside fellow Nueces County lawmakers, Rep. Todd Hunter and Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, to move forward a number of bills to end family violence. Lawmakers have also worked closely with the Texas Council on Family Violence and the Women’s Shelter of South Texas in finding the best ways to end domestic abuse once and for all.