Rep. Gene Green Named Ranking Member Of Health Subcommittee

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, Representative Gene Green (TX-29) was elected to serve as the Ranking Democratic Member of the Committee on Energy and Commerce’s Subcommittee on Health for the 115th Congress.

“It is an honor to continue to serve in leadership on the Health Subcommittee on behalf our District and all Americans,” Green said. “Because of our work 20,000 people in our District and 20 million Americans are benefiting from the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and from other key legislation that is increasing families’ and children’s access to health care.”

Green added, “The Committee on Energy and Commerce will be on the frontlines against the Trump Administration and Congressional Republicans who are quick to repeal the ACA without a plan, proposed legislation, or an idea of how to replace it. Our battle is to make sure that Republicans know the huge cost that the American people will bear because of their decision to put politics over the interests of our citizens.”

During the 114th Congress, Rep. Green was an active member of the Health Subcommittee and worked to address pressing health care issues. These efforts included the enactment of the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act (P.L. 114-10), which permanently fixed the flawed Sustainable Growth Rate formula; the enactment of the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act (P.L. 114-198), which will increase education, awareness, and treatment of prescription opioids abuse; the passage into law of the 21st Century Cures Act, which will accelerate the pace of medical innovation and deliver cures to patients; fully funding the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and providing $7.2 billion for Community Health Centers through FY17.

https://green.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/rep-gene-green-named-ranking-member-health-subcommittee

The Health Subcommittee has jurisdiction over public health and quarantine; hospital construction; mental health; biomedical research and development; health information technology, privacy, and cybersecurity; public health insurance (Medicare, Medicaid) and private health insurance; medical malpractice and medical malpractice insurance; the regulation of food, drugs, and cosmetics; drug abuse; the Department of Health and Human Services; the National Institutes of Health; the Centers for Disease Control; Indian Health Service; and all aspects of the above-referenced jurisdiction related to the Department of Homeland Security.