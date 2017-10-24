Rep. Tony Dale: On the Gold Star Families Controversy

These are our warrior’s families, our neighbors & friends.

By State Rep. Tony Dale

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Less than four weeks ago, American Legion Post 911 dedicated the Central Texas Gold Star Families Memorial Monument which honors the families who have lost a loved one in military service. I am among the citizens who finds great distaste in the controversy in the national news related to a Member of Congress, the President and who said what and how did they say it.

I hope everyone just takes a deep breath and pauses.

First, these families have been through a lot and have faced challenges you would not wish on anyone. They deserve our respect, gratitude and compassion. I wish there were no Gold Star Families, but there are. I know many of them and as you would imagine they each handle their loss in very individual ways. I know they also share a bond with each other as members of a group that no one wants to be a member of.

As it relates to the current President and former Presidents no one will ever be able to convince me that they do not feel the pain of these loses in a very personal way. I suspect it is impossible to not be greatly affected by the awesome responsibility of being commander-in-chief.

We as citizens should focus more on putting our arms around our Gold Star Families and supporting them. You walk among them and you may not even know it. If you really care about Gold Star Families I encourage you to donate to an organization called TAPS – Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors. It is an excellent organization that helps heal Gold Star Families all across the nation. I also encourage you to visit the Central Texas Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at the Cedar Park Veterans Park and say a prayer for the families and thank their service member for the high price they paid for you and me.

These are our warrior’s families, our neighbors and our friends. I hope that good judgement will prevail and if you are compelled to comment perhaps you could say a word of thanks and support to our Gold Star Families instead of making political statements.