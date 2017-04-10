Cong. Cuellar Backs Hyperloop for Texas

Rep Cuellar Met with Hyperloop Team in Laredo Last Year

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.–(Laredo, Texas) — Congressman Henry Cuellar welcomed the news that a Texas route including Laredo and San Antonio is under consideration for an ultra-high-speed transportation project called a Hyperloop. The route would connect Laredo to San Antonio, Houston, Austin, and Dallas.

Hyperloop One, a company founded by Tesla visionary Elon Musk, is preparing to build a system for moving passengers and freight across long distances at hundreds of miles per hour, in above-ground tubes. Eleven groups from around the country submitted competing proposals for where the first route should go when the technology is available. Hyperloop One selected the Texas proposal, developed by a Dallas-based team from the company AECOM, for the top five.

“I am encouraged by the selection of the Texas proposal as a finalist in the Hyperloop contest,” said Congressman Cuellar. “Being an early adopter of this new technology would show the world that we are a growing, innovative state with a 21st-century economy. It would attract new companies and jobs to our great cities. Our traditional industries would see immediate benefits, too: they could transport freight over land faster and more cheaply than ever before.”

“I join the chorus of local governments and businesses supporting a Texas Hyperloop. While success in this contest does not guarantee that we will receive a Hyperloop when the technology becomes available, I welcome this promising sign.”

The proposal called Laredo “arguably one of the most important economic assets to the country.”

Last year, Congressman Cuellar met with representatives of Hyperloop in Laredo. The Metropolitan Transit Authority, the Port of Houston Authority, the Houston-Galveston Area Council, and the U.S.-Mexico Chamber of Commerce all also endorsed the privately-developed proposal.

