Rep. Cuellar Supports Gov. Rick Perry for Energy Secretary

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.–Congressman Henry Cuellar (D-TX-28) has released the following statement regarding the nomination of Texas Governor Rick Perry for Secretary of Energy:

“I have worked with Governor Rick Perry since I was a representative in the Texas House, and I was appointed by him as his first Secretary of State. My district is rich with natural resources and with Governor Perry directing state energy policy we set records for job growth and increased revenue to our schools and small businesses,” said Congressman Cuellar. “Under Governor Perry’s leadership, Texas successfully increased oil production by more than 150% while simultaneously becoming the nation’s leading wind energy producer, developed one of the largest natural gas basins in the entire country, and saw a massive expansion of solar energy. Energy security contributes to our national security and I urge my colleagues in the Senate to vote yes on Governor Perry’s nomination as Secretary of Energy.”