Rep. Cuellar Statement on President Trump’s Decision to End DACA Program

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, DC—Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28) today released the following statement after the Trump Administration announced plans to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:

“In my home state of Texas over 120,640 young people, who have known no other country, have benefited from the DACA program. Of those, over 104,959 are working and contributing over $6 billion annually to the GDP. Ending this program, as the Trump Administration has announced today, is not only a failure on humanitarian grounds, but also economically.

“I will continue to fight to keep families together and to keep our American values strong while opposing the building of walls. We need a bipartisan comprehensive immigration approach to solve the challenges at our border and ensure that DREAMers have a place in the nation that they love. I call on my colleagues in Congress to act now and to stand up to protect families and the rights of everyone in our country.”