Rep. Cuellar Speaks on House Floor in Support of $7.85 Billion for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, DC—Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28), a member of the House Appropriations Committee (the committee that sets federal discretionary funding) and the Homeland Security Subcommittee spoke on the House Floor today in favor of funding to help the people of Texas and Louisiana affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28) speaks on the House floor on Wednesday in support of providing over $7.4 billion for FEMA and $450 million for the Small Business Administration to help with rescue and relief efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Harvey. Click here to view video.

“Hurricane Harvey has left an enormous path of destruction across Texas and Louisiana,” Congressman Cuellar said. “Over 19 trillion gallons worth of rainwater flooded and destroyed homes and property, and killed at least 60 people, including Alonso Guillen, a DREAMer who drove more than 100 miles to help rescue on a boat those who first responders couldn’t reach. The cost of total damages will likely exceed $125 billion not including, of course, priceless objects and memories. “This bill today is a down payment on our efforts to assist Texas and Louisiana and will equip both FEMA with an extra $7.4 billion, and the Small Business Administration with $450 million in funding, to provide recovery and relief efforts. I thank the House Appropriations Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen, Ranking Member Nita Lowey, Homeland Security Subcommittee Chairman and fellow Texan, John Carter, and Ranking Member Lucille Roybal-Allard for bringing this important bill to the floor today. I also thank my colleagues for working together to pass this bill and help our fellow Americans in need.”

The bill passed the House 419-3 and heads to the Senate where it must be passed before being sent to the President for his signature.