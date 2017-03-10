Rep. Cuellar on SXSW NAFTA Panel

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. (Austin, TX) – On Saturday, March 11 at 1:00pm CST, Congressman Henry Cuellar will participate in a SXSW panel about the future of NAFTA under a Trump administration.

From the event organizers: “What is at stake for the United States and Texas in particular if NAFTA were to collapse? The three partners: Mexico, the United States and Canada announced their intention to review the Treaty, with the United States even suggesting to abandon it. So what can we expect if that were to happen? What areas should be updated?”

WHEN:

Saturday, March 11, 2017

1:00 pm – 2:30pm CST

WHERE:

Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center

600 River St.

Austin, TX 78701

WHO:

Congressman Henry Cuellar, D-TX-28

Congressman Will Hurd, D-TX-23

Reva Goujon, Vice President of Global Analysis, Stratfor

Patricia L. Hansen, UT Law School Professor

Moderator: León Krauze, News Anchor, Univision Communications, Inc.