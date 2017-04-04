Rep. Cuellar Meets with MX Legislators Rep. Guerra and Rep. Oropeza Olguin

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.–Today, Congressman Henry Cuellar (D-TX) hosted Congressman Braulio Guerra and Congresswoman Nora Liliana Oropeza Olguin of Mexico for a meeting to discuss U.S.-Mexico relations and border issues.

Congressman Guerra is well-known for climbing over the fence dividing the Tijuana, Mexico from San Diego, California in March 2017, to call attention to the limitations of that type of border security measure.

Congressman Cuellar has been a vocal critic of President Trump’s proposal to build a wall or fence along the border. As a member of the Homeland Security subcommittee of Appropriations, he has fought for more efficient and effective methods of border security, including surveillance technology and ground personnel.

Congressman Cuellar frequently meets with Mexican officials to discuss matters of mutual interest, including security, international trade, and shared environmental issues like water quality. For example, on March 29, 2017, he met with the new Ambassador of Mexico to the United States, Geronimo Gutierrez.