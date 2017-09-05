Rep. Carter Approves $7.85 Billion Supplemental as Next Step for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – (ROUND ROCK, TX) – Rep. John R. Carter (R-TX-31), Chair of the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, released the following statement regarding the President’s request for $7.85 billion in supplemental funding to address the immediate needs of Hurricane Harvey:

“As the Chairman in the House of Representatives responsible for allocating disaster relief funding, I believe the President’s request of an additional $7.85 billion in supplemental funding is a necessary next step towards assisting our communities in immediate need. However, rebuilding and recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey will continue to require further resources and hard work. I will continue to work closely alongside my colleagues in the Texas Delegation and the Appropriations Committee to meet the needs of our neighbors in the southeast. Texans continue to show resiliency in the wake of destruction and heartbreak, and my prayers are with those impacted by this devastating storm.”

Rep. Carter represents Texas District 31, which includes Fort Hood, the largest active duty armored military installation in the free world. He serves as Chairman of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Appropriations, co-chairman of the Congressional Army Caucus, is on the Subcommittee for Commerce, Justice and Science and the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee.