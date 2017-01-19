Rep. Biedermann To Host Homeland Security Summit

Defending Against Radical Islamic Terrorism in Texas

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – (01/18/17) – To thoroughly understand the critical threat of radical Islamic terrorism in Texas, State Representative Kyle Biedermann is hosting a Homeland Security Hearing with the aim of enacting policies and legislation to better protect Texas.

The hearing entitled, “Defending Against Radical Islamic Terrorism in Texas,” will focus on learning about the threats of radical Islamic terrorism and what Texas must do to better prepare defenses against it. The hearing will solicit testimony on what policies and mechanisms can be used to accomplish these goals to protect Texas.

“Border security, and keeping Texas strong and secure is my top priority. In recent years we have seen over 100,000 illegal aliens from countries other than Mexico crossing over our southern border annually. These illegals hailed from countries outside of Central America, from places like Iraq, Iran, Syria, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. With the rise of radical Islamic terrorism at home and throughout the world, homeland security must be our top priority. I am hosting this summit to specifically focus on the threats that radical Islamic terrorism have on the State of Texas. We have a responsibility as Texans to secure our border and to protect against the serious, and growing, threats of terrorism. I’m eager to work with my colleagues in the Legislature to take swift action to ensure Texas is safe and secure for all our residents,” said State Representative Kyle Biedermann.

Throughout the hearing, experts from across the nation will testify on the dangers of radical Islamic activity in the state of Texas. More specifically, its effects on Texas citizens and the history underlying radical Islam in the United States and Texas will be discussed. The role of Islamic groups with connections to terrorists will also be at the forefront in respect to these issues.

The presenters will include subject matter experts Dr Zuhdi Jasser, Mayor Beth Van Duyne, and Karen Lugo, among others. Their varying experiences with radical Islam range from a follower of Islam, a Mayor who has combatted radical Islam in her city, and a lawyer with extensive experience in Constitutional law as it relates to these issues. These presenters will provide insight as the 85th Texas Legislature seeks solutions to radical Islam’s negative impact on Texas citizens.

The summit will be hosted on Thursday, January 26, 2017 from 8:30AM – 10:30AM at the State Capitol Building, Room E2.014, in Austin, TX.



Who:

Kyle Biedermann — Texas State Representative

Dr. Zuhdi Jasser — President & Founder, American Islamic Forum for Democracy

Nonie Darwish — President & Founder, Former Muslims United

Chris Gaubatz — Instructor / Investigator, Understanding The Threat

Beth Van Duyne — Mayor, Irving, TX

Karen Lugo — Attorney at Law

When:

Thursday, January 26, 2017

8:30AM – 10:30AM

Where:

Texas State Capitol Building

Room: E2.014

1100 Congress Ave

Austin, TX 78701

The summit is open to the press. For more information, please contact Joe Bachmeier by emailing Joe@kylefortexas.com.