 Rep. Biedermann Introduces Interstate Border Security Legislation

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Today, Representative Kyle Biedermann (R- Fredericksburg) filed a piece of legislation (HB 2137) to form an Interstate Border Security Compact. The bill would allow the State of Texas to enforce federal immigration law, ensuring the safety of its citizens.

The United State Constitution, Article 1, Section 10, provides states with the authority to create interstate compacts allowing them to act outside of the constraints of the federal government, with the approval of the U.S. Congress.

“As I have gone door-to-door talking to thousands of my constituents, one message is clear, border security is one of their top concerns. We’re hopeful that the federal government will step up to the plate to secure our border. However, if they won’t do it, Texas will,” said State Representative Biedermann. “This legislation will give our Governor the tools he needs to form an Interstate Border Security Compact that will allow us to work with our neighboring states to ensure the security of our borders.”

Following Congressional approval, Biedermann’s legislation would require the Governor of Texas to develop an interstate compact for border security. The goal of the compact would be to ensure that peaceful, lawful, and orderly immigration is the standard, and to protect the citizens of the great state of Texas.

“There is currently a large void left by the federal government. Until the federal authorities boldly step forward to perform their duty to the residents of the border states, I plan on working with my colleagues to finally secure our border through an Interstate Border Security Compact,” Biedermann added.

Representative Biedermann’s bill is the house companion to Senator Bob Hall’s (R – Edgewood) SB 514.