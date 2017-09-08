Rep. Barton on Debt Ceiling Increase

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Joe Barton released the following statement after voting against the Senate Amendment to House Amendment to Senate Amendment to H.R. 601: Hurricane Supplemental, Debt Limit, Continuing Appropriations, and Flood Insurance Package.

“Earlier this week, I voted for an emergency relief package for victims of Hurricane Harvey. That package went to the Senate, where it was attached to a much larger public debt ceiling extension.

“Today, when the hurricane relief-debt ceiling increase bill came back from the Senate, I voted no. I am not against voting for relief programs to help hurricane victims, but I am against raising the public debt ceiling without a plan to reduce deficits in the short term, and eliminate them in the long term. The money we vote to spend today will have to be paid back by our children and grandchildren. We have yet again missed an opportunity for substantial reforms and reduced spending.

“The debt ceiling extension runs until the middle of December. Between now and then, I am going to work to craft a package of budget reforms with the goal of balancing the federal budget, so we do not continue to raise the public debt ceiling.”