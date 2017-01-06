Rep. Barton announced as Vice-Chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. –Chairman Greg Walden (R-OR) announced today that Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX) will serve as Vice-Chairman of the Committee on Energy and Commerce for the 115th Congress. Barton has previously held the positions of Chairman and Chairman Emeritus for the committee.

“I am honored to be chosen by Chairman Walden to serve on the committee leadership team as the Vice-Chairman for the full committee,” stated Barton. “This Congress has a historic opportunity to enhance the lives of all Americans and that begins in the Energy and Commerce Committee. I look forward to the work ahead.”

Chairman Walden commented on the appointment, “Joe is a principled conservative with a wealth of knowledge and experience who has become a trusted voice on our committee. As a previous Chairman, he has a solid understanding of the inner workings of our committee and will be a valued asset as we undertake many important policies in the new year. I look forward to having him serve as our Vice-Chairman and know he will do an excellent job.”

The Committee on Energy and Commerce, the oldest standing legislative committee in the U.S. House of Representatives, is vested with the broadest jurisdiction of any congressional authorizing committee. The Energy and Commerce Committee will be one of two committees in the House to work on the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act.