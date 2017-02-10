Rep. Babin Applauds Dr. Price’s Confirmation as HHS Secretary

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.– U.S. Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX), a member of the GOP Doctors Caucus, issued the following statement today applauding the confirmation of Rep. Tom Price, M.D. (R-GA) as the next Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS):

“Having spent three decades as an orthopedic surgeon and public servant, I cannot think of a person more qualified and prepared than Dr. Tom Price to lead the Department of HHS. As only the third physician to ever head the agency, Dr. Price’s experience in both medicine and public policy is exactly what we need to help address our nation’s growing health care challenges.

“His confirmation marks an important next step in our efforts to rescue the American people from Obamacare and provide relief to the millions of Americans who continue to suffer under this failed law. I look forward to working with my former ‘Doc Caucus’ member and now Secretary of HHS to repeal Obamacare and replace it with patient-centered solutions that provide Americans with access to quality, affordable care – not costly, government-directed care.”