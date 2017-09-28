Remembering How Whitney Houston’s National Anthem Super Bowl Performance United the Nation

“It was hope, we needed hope… and that’s what it was about for me.”

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — On Jan. 17, 1991, an armed coalition led by the United States commenced Operation Desert Storm in the Persian Gulf. Less than two weeks later, on January 27, 1991, Super Bowl XXV was held between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Because of the Gulf War situation, this marked the first time the Super Bowl would be televised in most countries around the world.

To many, the game is best remembered for a performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Whitney Houston during the pre-game ceremonies. ABC, which broadcast the game, did not broadcast a halftime show (headlining the New Kids on the Block.) Instead, the network televised a “Special ABC News Report” anchored by Peter Jennings on the progress of the Persian Gulf War.

As the Giants and the Bills prepared for a conflict of their own, fears that Saddam Hussein would target this, the most American of sporting events, gripped the nation. Some NFL Officials wanted to reschedule the game. But the nation would have none of it.

Goodyear’s iconic blimp was grounded, and Black Hawk Air Patrols flew in its place flew. Instead of tailgate Bar-B-Q’s, the Tampa Stadium parking lot was crammed with concrete barriers and chain-link fences. SWAT teams were positioned the roof of the arena, while stadium ushers carried metal detector wands down below. More than 1,700 security professionals patrolled the grounds, and the mood wasn’t much brighter in the locker rooms.

It was into this tense, foreboding atmosphere that Whitney Houston walked to the 50-yard line in a casual, white tracksuit with red and blue stripes. With her dark ringlets pulled back into a wide headband, the 27-year-old looked more like an Olympian than the bonafide pop star who had just had two back-to-back singles hit No. 1 on the Top 10 charts during 2016.

She was there to open Super Bowl XXV by singing The National Anthem, the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

“If you were there, you could feel the intensity. We were in the Gulf War at the time. A lot of our daughters and sons were overseas fighting,” Houston remembered in 2000.

“I could see in the stadium, I could see the fear, the hope, the intensity, the prayers going up. And I just felt, ‘This is the moment.’ And it was hope, we needed hope… and that’s what it was about for me. That’s what I felt when I sang that song, the overwhelming love coming out of the stands.”

Announcer Frank Gifford introduced Houston:

“And now, to honor America, especially the brave men and women serving our nation in the Persian Gulf and throughout the world, please join in the singing of our national anthem. The anthem will be followed by a flyover of F-16 jets from the 56th Tactical Training Wing at MacDill Air Force Base, and will be performed by the Florida Orchestra under the direction of Maestro Jahja Ling and sung by Grammy Award winner Whitney Houston.”

Houston’s use of the plural personal pronouns “we” and ”our” speaks to how her performance was a collective experience, not that of an American country in the abstract, but rather, that “we” as a “country” had a collective national identity.

After the September 11th attacks in 2001, Arista Records re-released Houston’s version of “The Star Spangled Banner” and the single peaked at #6 on the U.S. Hot 100. It was certified platinum by the RIAA, and Houston became the first musical act to take The National Anthem into Top 10.

The 2001 re-release was Houston’s last Top 10 hit during her lifetime.

The New York Giants defeated the Buffalo Bills by a score of 20–19. It is the only Super Bowl game to have been decided by one point.