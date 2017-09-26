SEN. BUCKINGHAM: Post-Regular & Special Session Activities

District Update-State Senator D. Dawn Buckingham

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – With the Regular and Special Sessions of the 85th Legislature now complete, I wanted to let you know that I will be traveling throughout Senate District 24 over the upcoming weeks and months.

Next week, on Friday, September 29, I will be in Taylor County to open a district office in Abilene. We will be hosting an open house from 3 to 5 p.m. at the office, which is located at 4400 Buffalo Gap Road. If you are interested in attending this event, please rsvp to dawn@dawnbuckingham.com.

Later this fall, we will be opening an additional district office in Kerr County. Stay tuned for details about this upcoming event.

Senate District 24 covers 17 counties through the heart of Texas, and I am blessed to serve as a voice for this part of our state in the Texas Senate.

For more information and for additional updates, follow me on Twitter @DrBuckinghamTX, on Instagram at “dawnbuckingham” and on Facebook at dr.dawn.buckingham. You may also want to visit my official website at http://www.senate.texas.gov/member.php?d=24.

Thank you for your continued support and I look forward to seeing you soon. May God bless you and your family, Senate District 24 and the great state of Texas.