Rebuilding After Hurricane Harvey

Congressman Blake Farenthold

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – As power is restored, debris cleared and water in the northern party of the district I represent recedes, people are starting to rebuilt their lives after Hurricane Harvey. It is important that people are aware of resources available to them. FEMA, the Small Business Administration (SBA), the State of Texas and other organizations all have different programs designed to help those in need get back on their feet. My staff and I have been working to connect people with the appropriate resources, as well as assist them in the application process, and if necessary, the appeals process.

Last week, my office hosted two well-attended FEMA/SBA town halls, in Ingleside and Gregory, where representatives gave presentations on applying for assistance and what to do if you get a denial from FEMA. Also last week, William Koontz, Public Information Officer with the SBA gave a presentation to residents from Gregory where he explained the options SBA can offer to families that were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

I will continue to share information as it’s released through my Facebook and Twitter accounts, and I have set up a Hurricane Harvey resource page on my website with links to FEMA, SBA, Red Cross information and more. As always, if you, or someone you know, needs help, please contact my district office at 361-884-2222

Another Milestone for the Port Of Corpus Christi Widening and Deepening Project

Last week, I was happy to announce the the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has approved the Port of Corpus Christi Project Partnership Agreement allowing the port to begin working on its widening and deepening project. When complete, the Ship Channel Improvement Project will widen the port to 530 feet which will allow for two-way barge traffic in tandem. It will also deepen the port to 54 feet, allowing larger, newer ships to access the port.

I have been working with port officials, the Army Corps, House leadership, both U.S. Senators from Texas, and the Trump Administration, even before the president assumed office, to get all the details worked out so that this essential first step in widening and deepening the port is completed. The Army Corps approval of the Project Partnership Agreement is crucial to completing the widening and deepening of the port. This has been a long time coming.

Halfway Through The Congressional App Challenge

We are now at the midpoint for the 2017 Congressional App Challenge!

The Congressional App Challenge is a competition aimed at encouraging U.S. students to learn how to code by creating their own applications. The challenge is intended to highlight the value of computer science and STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).

As a former computer professional myself, I want to encourage students to explore app development as a possible career.

Last year’s winner for the 27th District of Texas was Katherine Steinhauer, a student at Hallettsville High School. Katherine created an app called MyDoc, whcih provides hikers and travelers offline access to first aid instructions. To learn more about her app, click here.

This Congressional App Challenge competition is open to all students who meet the eligibility requirements, regardless of coding experience. Students of all skill levels are encouraged to participate and to learn how to create their own apps.

To learn more about the competition or to submit an app, go to the CongressionalAppChallenge.us website, or visit my website