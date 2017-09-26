Congressman Michael McCaul

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. –It was great to spend last week in Texas meeting with constituents. I continue to be inspired by the spirit and unity of folks as we rebuild from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. Natural disasters and devastating tragedies always test our strength, but when Texans are united, there is nothing that can keep us down.

In the 1940s, the Army Corps of Engineers created a map that called for a levee to be built in the Cypress Creek Area, but no such system was ever built. While a levee system is not the answer for today’s Cypress Creek, it would be reckless to once again overlook structural investments in the Greater Houston Metro Area in our long-term recovery efforts. I want to again thank Congressman Bill Shuster, Chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, for coming to Houston to see Cypress Creek and get a better understanding of our need for a long-term, infrastructure solution.

You can click here, or on the image below to learn more.

Speaker Paul Ryan joined members of the Texas Congressional delegation in Houston for a briefing on Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts by federal and local officials following an aerial tour of storm devastation. The briefing focused on important infrastructure improvements for our communities. I made sure to raise the importance of a long-term solution to flood mitigation in Cypress Creek to the Speaker following the briefing.

Volunteering

The Texas delegation volunteered with Team Rubicon to help local residents clean out their damaged homes. I remain fully committed to helping with the rebuilding after Harvey wreaked havoc on communities that millions of Texans call home.

U.S. – Israel Relationship

Since its creation in 1948, Israel has thrived in a region surrounded by few who recognize its existence as a state and adversaries who issue threats of annihilation on a regular basis. To say it is located in one of the most tumultuous regions in the world is an understatement.

After recently meeting with many brave Israeli leaders, it is clear that our two countries must continue to strengthen our steadfast alliance to counter regional menaces. As new threats and challenges emerge, we stand firmly beside the Israeli people.

You can read more of the piece I wrote published in The Hill by clicking here, or on the image below.

Legislative Update

Last week, Members were back in their districts for a District Work Week, so there were no votes in the House.

This week, we are voting on a number of bills. Below are a few you may be interested in:

H.R. 2061: North Korean Human Rights Reauthorization Act of 2017to reauthorize human rights and democracy programs under the North Korean Human Rights Act of 2004 until 2022.

H.R. 2824: Increasing Opportunity and Success for Children and Parents through Evidence-Based Home Visiting Act to reauthorize the MIECHV (Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting) Program. This program seeks to strengthen and improve home visiting services to families in at-risk communities.

H.R. 2792: Control Unlawful Fugitive Felons Act of 2017, which would prohibit Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments to individuals with an outstanding felony warrant or parole or probation violation.

I encourage you to visit my website, www.mccaul.house.gov, for more information on constituent services and legislative updates. Also, follow me on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube to get the latest updates on my work in Washington and the 10th District of Texas. It continues to be a great honor to represent you in the United States House of Representatives.