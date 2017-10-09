Cong. Ratcliffe Votes for Pro-Life Bill’s Passage

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – I was proud to vote for the House passage of the Pain Capable Child Protection Act (H.R. 36), which bans abortions past the fifth month of pregnancy, when babies inside the womb begin to feel pain.

As someone who’s always been a strong pro-life advocate, my stance on this issue is simple: life begins at conception, and it must be protected at all costs.

H.R. 36 has received widespread support, including the strong backing of the Trump administration, which makes me very optimistic that we’ll be able to push it all the way across the finish line into law.

Ratcliffe Border Security Amendment Advances

I was grateful that my colleagues on the House Homeland Security supported my amendment to the Border Security for America Act (H.R. 3548), which was passed to advance the mutual goal we share with the Trump administration of making America safe and secure again.

My amendment builds upon the strong provisions already included in the bill to crack down on transnational criminals and terrorists who are constantly evolving their tactics to bring illegal drugs and other contraband into our country.

In addition to my amendment, H.R. 3548 secures ports of entry, utilizes more border patrol agents, increases air and marine flight hours, funds the border wall with Mexico, utilizes the National Guard, targets visa overstays and supports local law enforcement at our border.