Ratcliffe Named Most Conservative Texas Legislator in Congress

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.–Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) was ranked this week as the most conservative Texas legislator in the United States Congress by Heritage Action for America. Each member of Congress in both the U.S. House and Senate was ranked according to their voting record, co-sponsorships and other legislative activity.

In addition to his No. 1 ranking out of all Texans, Ratcliffe was ranked No. 2 out of all 535 Representatives and Senators. His introduction of the House-passed Separation of Powers Restoration Act (H.R. 4768) to stop federal bureaucratic overreach, his vote in favor of the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act (H.R. 36) to defend unborn life, and his votes to repeal Obamacare were several of the key metrics behind the ranking.

Ratcliffe’s full Heritage Action legislative scorecard is available here.

“The great thing about a voting record is that it’s public. I first ran for Congress because I wanted to bring conservative, Texas values to Washington, and my voting record reflects how serious I am about delivering conservative results to my constituents and the American people,” Ratcliffe said.

“It’s easy to get caught up in rankings, but to me, this simply says: I’m listening to the people I took an oath to represent. I expect them to continue to hold me accountable going forward.”

This announcement comes just days after Ratcliffe’s bill to boost America’s cybersecurity and national security partnership with Israel, the United States-Israel Advanced Research Partnership Act of 2016 (H.R. 5877), was signed into law.

As a principled conservative who has vocally opposed President Obama time and time again, Ratcliffe was able to push this legislation across the finish line by building a veto-proof coalition of lawmaker support, as well as backing from national security stakeholders and key Israeli officials.

“I’m incredibly optimistic about the opportunities that unified Republican government will provide in 2017,” Ratcliffe said.

“And with President-elect Trump working as an ally to House Republicans, I’m confident that we can tackle big problems head on and put our country on a better path.”