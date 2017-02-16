Rasmussen Poll: 57% Support Trump’s Temporary Immigration Pause, only 33% Oppose

Majority of Americans back pause “until Federal government improves its ability to screen”

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. — A recent Rasmussen Poll conducted during the first week of February reveals that most Americans favor “a temporary ban on refugees from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen until the federal government improves its ability to screen out potential terrorists.”

The survey found that 57% of likely voters support the pause, while only 33% oppose it.

Similarly, 56% also favor “a temporary block on visas prohibiting residents of Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the United States until the government approves its ability to screen for likely terrorists.”

These findings reinforce a similar poll conducted by Rasmussen last year, when 59% of voters agreed with now-President Donald Trump’s proposed immigration pause for immigrants from “the most

dangerous and volatile regions of the world that have a history of exporting terrorism.”

A recent Quinnipiac University Poll also indicated that more American voters support President Trump‘s Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration from several Middle Eastern and North African countries.

The poll showed support, by a 48%–to-42% margin, for “suspending immigration from ‘terror prone’ regions, even if it means turning away refugees from those regions.”

Voters also said they support requiring immigrants from Muslim-majority nations to register with American officials by 53% to 41%.

That same survey found that 59% of American voters believe illegal immigrants should be allowed to stay in the U.S. and “eventually apply for U.S. citizenship.”

While a majority of media reports seem to paint President Trump’s 7-nation “immigration pause” as an anti-Muslim overreach of executive authority, polling shows a strong majority of Americans actually support the president’s actions. And ongoing protests in cities nationwide against Trump’s actions appear to represent the opinion of a minority of Americans.

The Obama administration used a 2009 incident, in which FBI operatives discovered two Iraqi refugees residing in Bowling Green, Kentucky, who had ties to al Qaeda as justification to suspend refugee applications from Iraq for six months while they reviewed the vetting process.

At that time Americans seemed to support the move, and did not riot in the streets as a result. The media gave the Obama ban little coverage, essentially ignoring the move.

The suspected terrorists later admitted in court that they attacked U.S. soldiers in Iraq while conducting terroristic activities for the organization.

Most Americans, concerned for the safety of their families, friends and neighbors, today indicate they want to be assured that when a new immigrant or refugee is allowed into United States, they are willing to obey American laws.