Rand Paul Optimistic on Healthcare Deal After Playing Golf With Trump

By Brian Freeman – NewsMax.com

A deal on the Republican healthcare plan is getting nearer to completion, Sen. Rand Paul tweeted on Sunday after playing golf with President Donald Trump to discuss the controversial legislation.

Paul later emphasized his upbeat mood on the subject, telling reporters that “We had a great day with the president. Played some golf, and we talked about a little bit of health care. I continue to be very optimistic that we are getting closer and closer to an agreement on repealing Obamacare,” The Hill reported.

White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney was also in the golf outing to discuss the issue.

Paul has been a fierce critic of the GOP plan, slamming the proposal as “Obamacare Lite.” The Kentucky Republican has stressed that even if the House had managed to pass the bill, conservatives in the Senate would not allow it to become law.

Republican leadership eventually withdrew a vote on the plan in the House last month after it was unclear if the measure would have enough votes to pass.

The president on Sunday tweeted about his efforts on the healthcare deal and emphasized not to trust the mainstream media on the issue.