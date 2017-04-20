Railroad Commissioner Sitton Concerned With Impacts of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Proposal

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton today sent a letter to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) expressing concerns regarding a proposal that would modify longstanding interpretations of rules for vessels transporting specialized equipment used by the offshore oil and gas industry. CBP’s flawed proposal has excluded important stakeholders that will be impacted by the proposed changes to decades-old interpretations.

“As a Railroad Commissioner, it is my duty to express concerns when the oil and gas industry, which accounts for 30 percent of our state’s economy, is harmed by federal bureaucracy,” Sitton said. “This proposal would stifle our offshore energy production, cost the state millions of dollars, and cost jobs on the Gulf Coast.”

In his letter, Commissioner Sitton calls for CBP, at the very least, to implement a formal rulemaking proceeding. He also calls attention to the fact that the proposal, as written, does not include a comprehensive list of rule interpretations that will be changed. The Notice is styled as “Proposed Modification and Revocation of Ruling Letters Relating to Customs Application of the Jones Act to the Transportation of Certain Merchandise and Equipment Between Coastwise Points,” 51 Customs Bulletin 3 at 1 (Jan. 18, 2017).