Raging Feminist who Attacked Spicer Needs to Learn Manners

By Todd Starnes

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was in an Apple store over the weekend – just minding his business when he was set upon by a raging liberal — a foaming at the mouth feminist.

Heavy.com identified Mr. Spicer’s attacker as Shree Chauhan, a former educator and a child of Indian immigrants. She filmed the unrelenting verbal assault and broadcast the video on Periscope.

“You work for a fascist, how do you feel about that?” she demanded to know. “How do you feel about destroying our country, Sean? How do you feel about that? Do you feel good about the decisions you are making – about lying to the American people? Do you feel good about lying to the American people?”

Poor Sean Spicer. There’s nothing worse than a nagging feminist, folks.

“We have a great country. Have you helped with the Russia stuff? Are you a criminal as well? Have you committed treason, too? Just Like the president – have you committed treason too?”

Mr. Spicer allegedly responded to her unhinged diatribe by saying, “Such a great country that allows you to be here.”

Well, that alleged comment set her off again – this time in a lengthy tome published by Medium.com.

“That is racism and it is an implied threat,” she wrote. “Think about the sheer audacity of Mr. Spicer to say that to my face with a smile, knowing that he is being recorded on video and the position of power he holds in our government.”

How about the sheer audacity of a berserk whacko going full-blown, bat-crap bonkers inside an Apple store?

Mr. Spicer should be commended for gracefully handling an incredibly awkward situation. It speaks highly to his character and upbringing. Mr. Spicer is good people as we say back home.

I sympathize with the White House press secretary because I, too, was once accosted by a liberal loon. It happened in the produce section of a Brooklyn grocery store.

There’s nothing worse than coming eyeball-to-eyeball with a raving-made feminist. But like Mr. Spicer I listened politely as shrill female spewed all sorts of insults and profanities.

I had an overwhelming desire to tell the feminist where to plant a crop of rutabagas – but I did not. That’s because my momma raised me right.

Based on Ms. Chauhan’s atrocious behavior, it appears she did not have a proper upbringing. So perhaps I can be of some assistance. Just because you happen to be a liberal feminist is no reason to be rude in public.