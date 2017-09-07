Providing Relief from Harvey

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. –Today, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 3672, which provides $7.85 billion in emergency funding to address response and recovery needs from Hurricane Harvey. Congressman Bill Flores (R-Texas) issued the following statement regarding passage of the bill:

“Hurricane Harvey has caused catastrophic damage to vast sections of Texas and Louisiana. The immediate and on-going coordinated response from all of our federal, state and local agencies, first responders, and volunteers from local communities and neighboring states in the wake of the storm has been remarkable. This was truly a testament to the fabric that makes this nation great.

“Now that the storm has passed and recovery efforts are well underway, it is imperative that Congress work to provide immediate federal relief to the affected communities. This emergency funding bill provides the initial resources needed for FEMA and other agencies to continue their hard work and to help jumpstart the rebuilding process. This is an important first step to helping all the hardworking American families that have been devastated by Harvey.”