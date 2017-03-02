Speaker Ryan: President Trump Lays Out Path to Success

“Reduce the tax rate on our companies so they can compete and thrive…”

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – Last night, President Trump delivered a bold, optimistic message to the American people. He laid out a path to keep the promises we have made and deliver on our agenda to improve people’s lives:

Repeal & Replace Obamacare

President Trump: “Tonight, I am also calling on this Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare with reforms that expand choice, increase access, lower costs, and at the same time, provide better health care.

“Mandating every American to buy government-approved health insurance was never the right solution for America. The way to make health insurance available to everyone is to lower the cost of health insurance, and that is what we will do. …

“We should help Americans purchase their own coverage, through the use of tax credits and expanded Health Savings Accounts –- but it must be the plan they want, not the plan forced on them by the Government.”

Obamacare is collapsing, and we need to deliver relief to Americans struggling under this broken law. That’s why we are taking a step-by-step-approach to repeal and replace Obamacare with patient-centered reforms that give every American access to quality, affordable care.

Enact Pro-Growth Tax Reform

President Trump: “My economic team is developing historic tax reform that will reduce the tax rate on our companies so they can compete and thrive anywhere and with anyone. At the same time, we will provide massive tax relief for the middle class.

“We must create a level playing field for American companies and our workers.”

It’s been 30 years since we last overhauled our tax code. We will replace this broken system with one that is more simple and competitive, which means lower taxes for working families and a level playing field for our businesses.

Fix the Regulatory System

President Trump: “We have undertaken a historic effort to massively reduce job‑crushing regulations, creating a deregulation task force inside of every Government agency; imposing a new rule which mandates that for every one new regulation, two old regulations must be eliminated; and stopping a regulation that threatens the future and livelihoods of our great coal miners.”

Obama-era executive branch regulations have been crushing our economy and stifling growth. Congress has already taken action to repeal a number of these job-killing rules so our businesses can grow and prosper, and this work will continue in the days ahead.